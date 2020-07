Amenities

No expense spared. Amazing brand new 2018 home in popular Adora Trails Community. Community amenities and community pool are right around the corner. High end appliances, beautiful finishes and fixtures throughout the home, includes washer and dryer, brand new low care landscaping, 3 car garage, open floorplan. You will not find a nicer rental in Chandler! Will go fast!

Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com