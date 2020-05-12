All apartments in Gilbert
2632 E CAMINA PLATA --
2632 E CAMINA PLATA --

2632 East Camina Plata · No Longer Available
Location

2632 East Camina Plata, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Shamrock Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS IS FOR THE GUEST HOUSE CASITA ONLY. NOT THE MAIN HOME. Best SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL on the market. Very cute 2 Bedroom(or one bedroom and sunroom) with one bath Casita located on beautiful horse property. Fully furnished with high end, vintage and antique appointments. Has a small, private, fenced yard with dog door. 1 small dog is ok with approval from owner. Also an outdoor sitting area right off the bedroom This is the perfect place for you to rest with your horses. Miles of riding trials along the canal right out the back gate. Close to the queen Creek Equestrian center, Welcome Home Ranch and Horseshoe Park. Quick trailer ride to the SanTan Mountain Trails, and many other riding trails within 20-45 min. Huge turnouts and much more. To much to mention on this great place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 E CAMINA PLATA -- have any available units?
2632 E CAMINA PLATA -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2632 E CAMINA PLATA -- have?
Some of 2632 E CAMINA PLATA --'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 E CAMINA PLATA -- currently offering any rent specials?
2632 E CAMINA PLATA -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 E CAMINA PLATA -- pet-friendly?
Yes, 2632 E CAMINA PLATA -- is pet friendly.
Does 2632 E CAMINA PLATA -- offer parking?
No, 2632 E CAMINA PLATA -- does not offer parking.
Does 2632 E CAMINA PLATA -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2632 E CAMINA PLATA -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 E CAMINA PLATA -- have a pool?
No, 2632 E CAMINA PLATA -- does not have a pool.
Does 2632 E CAMINA PLATA -- have accessible units?
No, 2632 E CAMINA PLATA -- does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 E CAMINA PLATA -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2632 E CAMINA PLATA -- has units with dishwashers.
