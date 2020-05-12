2632 E CAMINA PLATA

Amenities

THIS IS FOR THE GUEST HOUSE CASITA ONLY. NOT THE MAIN HOME. Best SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL on the market. Very cute 2 Bedroom(or one bedroom and sunroom) with one bath Casita located on beautiful horse property. Fully furnished with high end, vintage and antique appointments. Has a small, private, fenced yard with dog door. 1 small dog is ok with approval from owner. Also an outdoor sitting area right off the bedroom This is the perfect place for you to rest with your horses. Miles of riding trials along the canal right out the back gate. Close to the queen Creek Equestrian center, Welcome Home Ranch and Horseshoe Park. Quick trailer ride to the SanTan Mountain Trails, and many other riding trails within 20-45 min. Huge turnouts and much more. To much to mention on this great place.