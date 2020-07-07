2619 South Balsam Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated gym pool media room

Gorgeous Gilbert townhome with french architecture! The home opens to an amazing bonus room on the first level that is perfect for an additional media room, exercise space, or home office. The second floor features wood flooring and tons of natural light throughout. Chef's kitchen features staggered maple cabinets, granite counters with island, large pantry and NEW appliances. The spacious living room has plenty of room for entertaining! The half bathroom is on the second level for added convenience. Stunning master bedroom and bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom is down the hall. All this in an incredible gated community with two community pool & spas, several lakes, walking paths, and more. Great location near the 202 freeway & San Tan Village Marketplace filled with shopping, dining, & entertainment!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.