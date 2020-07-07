All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:12 AM

2619 South Balsam Drive

2619 South Balsam Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2619 South Balsam Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
Gorgeous Gilbert townhome with french architecture! The home opens to an amazing bonus room on the first level that is perfect for an additional media room, exercise space, or home office. The second floor features wood flooring and tons of natural light throughout. Chef's kitchen features staggered maple cabinets, granite counters with island, large pantry and NEW appliances. The spacious living room has plenty of room for entertaining! The half bathroom is on the second level for added convenience. Stunning master bedroom and bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom is down the hall. All this in an incredible gated community with two community pool & spas, several lakes, walking paths, and more. Great location near the 202 freeway & San Tan Village Marketplace filled with shopping, dining, & entertainment!

Apply online for this property at onqrentals.com

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 South Balsam Drive have any available units?
2619 South Balsam Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 South Balsam Drive have?
Some of 2619 South Balsam Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 South Balsam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2619 South Balsam Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 South Balsam Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2619 South Balsam Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2619 South Balsam Drive offer parking?
No, 2619 South Balsam Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2619 South Balsam Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 South Balsam Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 South Balsam Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2619 South Balsam Drive has a pool.
Does 2619 South Balsam Drive have accessible units?
No, 2619 South Balsam Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 South Balsam Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 South Balsam Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

