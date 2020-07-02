2587 East Tiffany Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Home at Freeman Farms!!! Great room concept. Fully loaded kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, huge kitchen island, nice size pantry, open to family room and dining area. Tile throughout house no carpet! Spacious Master bedroom and master bathroom with a separate bath tub and shower. 3 extra bedrooms and guest bathroom. Laundry room with extra cabinets and 3 tandem car garage. Backyard with a big patio easy access to kitchen. Perfect location close to freeways, shopping, hospitals, and parks. Come see this property today!! NO CATS, OWNER WILL CONSIDER A SMALL DOG UNDER 20 LBS

