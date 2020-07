Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This upgraded former model home includes large designer tile, an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and modern fixtures throughout. Laundry and all bedrooms upstairs with a large master with walk in closet. Going outside there's a covered patio with stainless built in BBQ. Community features including parks, and pool. This home has an amazing location close to all your shopping needs along with great freeway access.