Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1156

240 W Juniper Ave · No Longer Available
Location

240 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
***MOVE IN SPECIAL**

Look at this beauty! Lovely 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in the vibrant Gilbert community of Via Sorento! Lots of room to move around in too! Gorgeous stylish kitchen with lots of cabinets for all your items! Great sized bedroom and bathrooms too! A sparkling pool and gym await your enjoyment! Close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Don't let this one get away, come on by and see it today! Your small dog is welcome too!!

Call 480.331.3855 or visit www.zreteam.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Zorion Real Estate & Management- Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1156 have any available units?
240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1156 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1156 currently offering any rent specials?
240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1156 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1156 pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1156 is pet friendly.
Does 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1156 offer parking?
No, 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1156 does not offer parking.
Does 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1156 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1156 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1156 have a pool?
Yes, 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1156 has a pool.
Does 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1156 have accessible units?
No, 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1156 does not have accessible units.
Does 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1156 have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1156 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1156 have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1156 does not have units with air conditioning.

