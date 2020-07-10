240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1156

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool

***MOVE IN SPECIAL**



Look at this beauty! Lovely 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in the vibrant Gilbert community of Via Sorento! Lots of room to move around in too! Gorgeous stylish kitchen with lots of cabinets for all your items! Great sized bedroom and bathrooms too! A sparkling pool and gym await your enjoyment! Close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Don't let this one get away, come on by and see it today! Your small dog is welcome too!!



Call 480.331.3855 or visit www.zreteam.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Zorion Real Estate & Management- Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.