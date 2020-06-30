2378 E MAPLEWOOD Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Lots of Room in This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home. 2,552 Sq. Ft. Home. Tile & Wood Flooring Throughout. Granite Countertops & Dark Maple Wood Cabinets are Highlights to the Upgraded Kitchen. You Will the LOVE Walk-In Closet & Sitting Room in the Large Master Bedroom. The Laundry Room is Large. Family Room is Downstairs. There's also an Extra Room That Can be Used in a Variety of Ways - Toy Room, Craft Room, Office Etc. Brick Wood Burning Fireplace to Enjoy! Mature Landscaping on an Irrigated Lot that is Almost a Full Acre. This House is a Horse Property as Well. There's an Air Conditioned Separate Office Off the 2 Car Garage. The Large Pool Comes Complete with a Pool Service! New Downstais AC Unit, New Electrical Outlets & Exterior & Interior Paint in 2019.