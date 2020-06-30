All apartments in Gilbert
2378 E MAPLEWOOD Street

2378 East Maplewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2378 East Maplewood Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Claxton Harvey Western Ranchettes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Lots of Room in This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home. 2,552 Sq. Ft. Home. Tile & Wood Flooring Throughout. Granite Countertops & Dark Maple Wood Cabinets are Highlights to the Upgraded Kitchen. You Will the LOVE Walk-In Closet & Sitting Room in the Large Master Bedroom. The Laundry Room is Large. Family Room is Downstairs. There's also an Extra Room That Can be Used in a Variety of Ways - Toy Room, Craft Room, Office Etc. Brick Wood Burning Fireplace to Enjoy! Mature Landscaping on an Irrigated Lot that is Almost a Full Acre. This House is a Horse Property as Well. There's an Air Conditioned Separate Office Off the 2 Car Garage. The Large Pool Comes Complete with a Pool Service! New Downstais AC Unit, New Electrical Outlets & Exterior & Interior Paint in 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2378 E MAPLEWOOD Street have any available units?
2378 E MAPLEWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2378 E MAPLEWOOD Street have?
Some of 2378 E MAPLEWOOD Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2378 E MAPLEWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
2378 E MAPLEWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2378 E MAPLEWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 2378 E MAPLEWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2378 E MAPLEWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 2378 E MAPLEWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 2378 E MAPLEWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2378 E MAPLEWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2378 E MAPLEWOOD Street have a pool?
Yes, 2378 E MAPLEWOOD Street has a pool.
Does 2378 E MAPLEWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 2378 E MAPLEWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2378 E MAPLEWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2378 E MAPLEWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.

