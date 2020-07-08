2291 East Smoke Tree Road

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Finley Farms home. Home features vaulted ceilings, open kitchen and family room with island and eating area with a bay window. Master bedroom includes walk in closet and bay window. Master bath features double sinks, garden tub and separate shower.



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1000

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

