Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2291 East Smoke Tree Road

2291 East Smoke Tree Road · No Longer Available
Location

2291 East Smoke Tree Road, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Finley Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Finley Farms home. Home features vaulted ceilings, open kitchen and family room with island and eating area with a bay window. Master bedroom includes walk in closet and bay window. Master bath features double sinks, garden tub and separate shower.

Property Available Now

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1000
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
No Pets
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2291 East Smoke Tree Road have any available units?
2291 East Smoke Tree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 2291 East Smoke Tree Road currently offering any rent specials?
2291 East Smoke Tree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2291 East Smoke Tree Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2291 East Smoke Tree Road is pet friendly.
Does 2291 East Smoke Tree Road offer parking?
No, 2291 East Smoke Tree Road does not offer parking.
Does 2291 East Smoke Tree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2291 East Smoke Tree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2291 East Smoke Tree Road have a pool?
No, 2291 East Smoke Tree Road does not have a pool.
Does 2291 East Smoke Tree Road have accessible units?
No, 2291 East Smoke Tree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2291 East Smoke Tree Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2291 East Smoke Tree Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2291 East Smoke Tree Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2291 East Smoke Tree Road does not have units with air conditioning.
