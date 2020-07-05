All apartments in Gilbert
2283 East Pinto Drive

2283 East Pinto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2283 East Pinto Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Finley Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great single story 3 bedroom home with a pool in Finley Farms! Great room floor-plan with spacious eat in kitchen that opens to family room. Nice size master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Vaulted ceilings, blinds throughout. Carpet tile and wood flooring. Covered patio, 2 car garage, N/S exposure. Sparkling pool with POOL SERVICE INCLUDED! Great Gilbert location, close to amazing food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties atÂ www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, owner approval required)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEEÂ ONQRENTALS.COMÂ FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2283 East Pinto Drive have any available units?
2283 East Pinto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2283 East Pinto Drive have?
Some of 2283 East Pinto Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2283 East Pinto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2283 East Pinto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2283 East Pinto Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2283 East Pinto Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2283 East Pinto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2283 East Pinto Drive offers parking.
Does 2283 East Pinto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2283 East Pinto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2283 East Pinto Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2283 East Pinto Drive has a pool.
Does 2283 East Pinto Drive have accessible units?
No, 2283 East Pinto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2283 East Pinto Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2283 East Pinto Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

