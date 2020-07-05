2283 East Pinto Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Great single story 3 bedroom home with a pool in Finley Farms! Great room floor-plan with spacious eat in kitchen that opens to family room. Nice size master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Vaulted ceilings, blinds throughout. Carpet tile and wood flooring. Covered patio, 2 car garage, N/S exposure. Sparkling pool with POOL SERVICE INCLUDED! Great Gilbert location, close to amazing food and entertainment!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties atÂ www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, owner approval required)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEEÂ ONQRENTALS.COMÂ FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.