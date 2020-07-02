All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2243 E CLAXTON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2243 E CLAXTON Street
Last updated January 22 2020 at 5:15 AM

2243 E CLAXTON Street

2243 East Claxton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2243 East Claxton Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Claxton Harvey Western Ranchettes

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a studio basement apartment that has a separate entrance. This cute rental is perfect for the tenant that is busy and loves the location. The landlord lives in main house and has separate entrance. No pets allowed or inside smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2243 E CLAXTON Street have any available units?
2243 E CLAXTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2243 E CLAXTON Street have?
Some of 2243 E CLAXTON Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2243 E CLAXTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
2243 E CLAXTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2243 E CLAXTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 2243 E CLAXTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2243 E CLAXTON Street offer parking?
No, 2243 E CLAXTON Street does not offer parking.
Does 2243 E CLAXTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2243 E CLAXTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2243 E CLAXTON Street have a pool?
No, 2243 E CLAXTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 2243 E CLAXTON Street have accessible units?
No, 2243 E CLAXTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2243 E CLAXTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2243 E CLAXTON Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College