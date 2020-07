Amenities

Tenant occupied. Tenants rights. Very nice 4BR Gilbert Home! Upgraded with granite counter tops, ceiling fans throughout. Upgraded tile and carpet along with neutral custom paint. Large lot with backyard. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included. This is a very desirable Gilbert neighborhood close to schools, parks and shopping. NOTE: VERY STRICT HOA RULES FOR PARKING. NO STREET PARKING.