2076 S PORTER Street
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:07 AM

2076 S PORTER Street

2076 South Porter Street · No Longer Available
Location

2076 South Porter Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Incredible two story 5 bedroom 3 full bath home plus a bonus room in the heart of Gilbert! Available for move in May 1st. This home has been updated with wood laminate flooring on the ground level. White kitchen cabinets with granite island and huge walk in pantry. Carpet in all the bedrooms. 2 bedrooms are located downstairs. Master is huge with his and hers closets. Plenty of room to read or work out. The bedrooms are all generous in size. There is a large bonus room upstairs. A beautiful spa like back yard with a pool. Only one neighbor to your left and borders a common area. Close to San Tan Village restaurants and shopping. Just north of the 202 freeway. Home comes with all appliances including the washer, dryer and refrigerator. Come see it today it will not last

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2076 S PORTER Street have any available units?
2076 S PORTER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2076 S PORTER Street have?
Some of 2076 S PORTER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2076 S PORTER Street currently offering any rent specials?
2076 S PORTER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2076 S PORTER Street pet-friendly?
No, 2076 S PORTER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2076 S PORTER Street offer parking?
No, 2076 S PORTER Street does not offer parking.
Does 2076 S PORTER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2076 S PORTER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2076 S PORTER Street have a pool?
Yes, 2076 S PORTER Street has a pool.
Does 2076 S PORTER Street have accessible units?
No, 2076 S PORTER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2076 S PORTER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2076 S PORTER Street has units with dishwashers.

