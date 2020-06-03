2076 S PORTER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Incredible two story 5 bedroom 3 full bath home plus a bonus room in the heart of Gilbert! Available for move in May 1st. This home has been updated with wood laminate flooring on the ground level. White kitchen cabinets with granite island and huge walk in pantry. Carpet in all the bedrooms. 2 bedrooms are located downstairs. Master is huge with his and hers closets. Plenty of room to read or work out. The bedrooms are all generous in size. There is a large bonus room upstairs. A beautiful spa like back yard with a pool. Only one neighbor to your left and borders a common area. Close to San Tan Village restaurants and shopping. Just north of the 202 freeway. Home comes with all appliances including the washer, dryer and refrigerator. Come see it today it will not last