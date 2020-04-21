1993 S Dove St

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a cul de sac lot! Located in the highly sought after community of Rancho Del Verde. This home has an open floor plan with airy vaulted ceilings. The open kitchen is one that you will love to be in. The spacious master suite will meet any of your needs. The secondary bedrooms are fantastic. The amazing backyard will give you an endless amount of ideas. Come check this home out now! Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Ty Green, for a showing today at 480-721-0677 or ty.green@azmoves.com!!!