Gilbert, AZ
1993 S Dove St
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

1993 S Dove St

1993 South Dove Street · No Longer Available
Location

1993 South Dove Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Rancho del Verde

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a cul de sac lot! Located in the highly sought after community of Rancho Del Verde. This home has an open floor plan with airy vaulted ceilings. The open kitchen is one that you will love to be in. The spacious master suite will meet any of your needs. The secondary bedrooms are fantastic. The amazing backyard will give you an endless amount of ideas. Come check this home out now! Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Ty Green, for a showing today at 480-721-0677 or ty.green@azmoves.com!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1993 S Dove St have any available units?
1993 S Dove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 1993 S Dove St currently offering any rent specials?
1993 S Dove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1993 S Dove St pet-friendly?
No, 1993 S Dove St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1993 S Dove St offer parking?
Yes, 1993 S Dove St offers parking.
Does 1993 S Dove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1993 S Dove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1993 S Dove St have a pool?
No, 1993 S Dove St does not have a pool.
Does 1993 S Dove St have accessible units?
No, 1993 S Dove St does not have accessible units.
Does 1993 S Dove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1993 S Dove St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1993 S Dove St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1993 S Dove St does not have units with air conditioning.
