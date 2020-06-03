1975 E DEL RIO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** $500 off 1st month rent/Great 3 bedroom home in a gated community. Home features office/den just off the front entryway. Spacious great room overlooks kitchen which features bright white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and a full-size bathroom.Property Available 9/17/19Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1175/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) small only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin