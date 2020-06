1931 E SHANNON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

LOCATION! GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD .WITH COMMUNITY POOL,BASKETBALL COURTS & TENNIS COURTS , THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH AND A DEN HOME OFFERS A GREAT FLOOR PLAN, 2 CAR GARAGE ,LARGE MASTER WITH EN SUITE WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER, RAISED VANITY AND A HUGE MASTER CLOSET WITH A ELFA SHELVING SYSTEM-TRULY AMAZING ! THE KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, LOTS OF CABINETS, AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. ALSO COMES WITH A STAINLESS GE FRIDGE THAT IS LESS THEN 1 YEAR OLD, INCLUDES A NEWER WASHER/DRYER, SOLAR WATER HEATER TO SAVE ON MONEY, CUSTOM BLINDS INCLUDED , ALL ROOMS HAVE CEILING FANS, AND A GORGEOUS SPARKLING POOL!!ALL SECONDARY BEDROOMS HAVE NEWER WOOD FLOORING , ANY WINDOWS FACING THE SUN WERE REPLACED IN 2014 TO ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS (ONLY A FEW ARE NOT) COME ENJOY YOUR OWN SPARKLING POOL!