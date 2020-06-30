1916 East Del Rio Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

VACANT and move-in ready! New wood-like tile downstairs. Great open floor plan with 3 bedrooms upstairs plus extra den downstairs. Open kitchen with eat in area and exit to private patio. Refrigerator provided! Master has double sinks and garden tub. Two car garage. Ceiling fans. Gated community with community pool in walking distance. HOA maintains grass front. Easy access to 202. Close to San Tan Mall restaurants and shops. Desirable Gilbert School District. Short term lease (3 to 6 months) is available at $1550/month.

No eviction history, no felony history, no cat, prefer no dog (one small dog under 25 lbs can be considered if other qualifications are well better than minimum), monthly verifiable income above $5000. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1500 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $250 pet fee.

Gate code #0007



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.