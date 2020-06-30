All apartments in Gilbert
1916 East Del Rio Street
1916 East Del Rio Street

1916 East Del Rio Street · No Longer Available
Location

1916 East Del Rio Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
VACANT and move-in ready! New wood-like tile downstairs. Great open floor plan with 3 bedrooms upstairs plus extra den downstairs. Open kitchen with eat in area and exit to private patio. Refrigerator provided! Master has double sinks and garden tub. Two car garage. Ceiling fans. Gated community with community pool in walking distance. HOA maintains grass front. Easy access to 202. Close to San Tan Mall restaurants and shops. Desirable Gilbert School District. Short term lease (3 to 6 months) is available at $1550/month.
No eviction history, no felony history, no cat, prefer no dog (one small dog under 25 lbs can be considered if other qualifications are well better than minimum), monthly verifiable income above $5000. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1500 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $250 pet fee.
Gate code #0007

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 East Del Rio Street have any available units?
1916 East Del Rio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 East Del Rio Street have?
Some of 1916 East Del Rio Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 East Del Rio Street currently offering any rent specials?
1916 East Del Rio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 East Del Rio Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 East Del Rio Street is pet friendly.
Does 1916 East Del Rio Street offer parking?
Yes, 1916 East Del Rio Street offers parking.
Does 1916 East Del Rio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 East Del Rio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 East Del Rio Street have a pool?
Yes, 1916 East Del Rio Street has a pool.
Does 1916 East Del Rio Street have accessible units?
No, 1916 East Del Rio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 East Del Rio Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 East Del Rio Street does not have units with dishwashers.

