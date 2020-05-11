1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101

Amenities
This beautiful home offers two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a great room, kitchen, and a two-bay garage. Unique features of this home include a second story covered patio and walk-in closets located in both the owner's suite and second bedroom. The kitchen features granite countertops and a stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. The luxurious bathrooms include quartz countertops, walk-in showers with subway tile surrounds and executive height cabinets at the master bathroom.. overlooks greenbelt and the community Pool. Location! Located right next to San Tan Mall Shopping, Restaurants, Top Golf and More!! Located in Lakes at Annecy with 3 community pools, 5 lakes, basketball, playgrounds and a gated entrance. No Cat! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in.