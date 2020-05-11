All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101

1909 East Frye Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1909 East Frye Road, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautiful home offers two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a great room, kitchen, and a two-bay garage. Unique features of this home include a second story covered patio and walk-in closets located in both the owner's suite and second bedroom. The kitchen features granite countertops and a stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. The luxurious bathrooms include quartz countertops, walk-in showers with subway tile surrounds and executive height cabinets at the master bathroom.. overlooks greenbelt and the community Pool. Location! Located right next to San Tan Mall Shopping, Restaurants, Top Golf and More!! Located in Lakes at Annecy with 3 community pools, 5 lakes, basketball, playgrounds and a gated entrance. No Cat! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101 have any available units?
1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101 have?
Some of 1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101 have a pool?
Yes, 1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101 has a pool.
Does 1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 E Frye Rd Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College