1882 E Merlot Street Available 01/10/20 Gilbert! Val Vista & Riggs, 4 bed, 3 bath, 2762 sqft, 3 car tandem garage - 4BR/3BA home in desirable Evans Ranch! Fantastic 2,762sf open floor plan is perfect for entertaining & relaxing. The upgraded kitchen is open to the living and dining areas & includes a Lg breakfast bar, granite counters, neutral tile flooring, S/S appliances & walk-in pantry. Use the main floor BR as an Office/Craft RM/ GuestRM/In-law Suite! Upstairs, enjoy the very spacious open loft/game-room, 3 bedrooms & laundry room. Lg private Master suite offers dual sinks, separate shower, soaking tub & Lg walk-in closet. You'll love the great outdoor living space with Lg covered patio, extensive paved entertaining area & professionally landscaped yards. Lg 3-Car Tandem garage.



Home is currently tenant occupied til 12/31/19. Available to move in 1/10/20.



