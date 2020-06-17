All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

1882 E Merlot Street

1882 East Merlot Street · No Longer Available
Location

1882 East Merlot Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1882 E Merlot Street Available 01/10/20 Gilbert! Val Vista & Riggs, 4 bed, 3 bath, 2762 sqft, 3 car tandem garage - 4BR/3BA home in desirable Evans Ranch! Fantastic 2,762sf open floor plan is perfect for entertaining & relaxing. The upgraded kitchen is open to the living and dining areas & includes a Lg breakfast bar, granite counters, neutral tile flooring, S/S appliances & walk-in pantry. Use the main floor BR as an Office/Craft RM/ GuestRM/In-law Suite! Upstairs, enjoy the very spacious open loft/game-room, 3 bedrooms & laundry room. Lg private Master suite offers dual sinks, separate shower, soaking tub & Lg walk-in closet. You'll love the great outdoor living space with Lg covered patio, extensive paved entertaining area & professionally landscaped yards. Lg 3-Car Tandem garage.

Home is currently tenant occupied til 12/31/19. Available to move in 1/10/20.

(RLNE5338381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1882 E Merlot Street have any available units?
1882 E Merlot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1882 E Merlot Street have?
Some of 1882 E Merlot Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1882 E Merlot Street currently offering any rent specials?
1882 E Merlot Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1882 E Merlot Street pet-friendly?
No, 1882 E Merlot Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1882 E Merlot Street offer parking?
Yes, 1882 E Merlot Street offers parking.
Does 1882 E Merlot Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1882 E Merlot Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1882 E Merlot Street have a pool?
No, 1882 E Merlot Street does not have a pool.
Does 1882 E Merlot Street have accessible units?
No, 1882 E Merlot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1882 E Merlot Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1882 E Merlot Street does not have units with dishwashers.

