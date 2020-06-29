Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

1835 W. Leah Lane Available 01/16/20 Gilbert 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home with Pool & Fireplace - R.S.V.P. Realty



COMING SOON! Property Pre-View - Call our office for more information - Showings will start after the 1st of the year.



AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN JANUARY 16, 2020



2732 SqFt. 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathrooms: Golf Subdivision El Dorado Lakes. 1 Bedroom and Full Bath Downstairs, Granite Counter Tops, Tile - Eat-In Kitchen w/Island and Pantry - Living Room, Dinning Room, Fireplace - Inside Laundry Room with Wash Sink - Covered Back Patio, Yard with Grass and Rock, Fenced Pool with Full Pool Service - 3 Car Electric Garage - Close to I-60 Access.



INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer Hook Up Only.



DIRECTIONS: McQUEEN & BASELINE - From Basline go South on McQueen, West on San Pedro, North on Layman, West on Leah Ln to property on the Left.



UTILITIES: SRP, Town of Gilbert



SCHOOLS: Playa del Rey, Mesquite Jr., Mesquite High



$2,275.00 Rent + 1.5% Town of Gilbert Tax Monthly

$2,275.00 Security Deposit

$500.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee

$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Fee Monthly

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person Over the Age of 18



R.S.V.P. Realty



(RLNE5393199)