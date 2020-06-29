All apartments in Gilbert
1835 W. Leah Lane

1835 West Leah Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1835 West Leah Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85233
El Dorado Lakes Golf Community

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
1835 W. Leah Lane Available 01/16/20 Gilbert 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home with Pool & Fireplace - R.S.V.P. Realty

COMING SOON! Property Pre-View - Call our office for more information - Showings will start after the 1st of the year.

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN JANUARY 16, 2020

2732 SqFt. 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathrooms: Golf Subdivision El Dorado Lakes. 1 Bedroom and Full Bath Downstairs, Granite Counter Tops, Tile - Eat-In Kitchen w/Island and Pantry - Living Room, Dinning Room, Fireplace - Inside Laundry Room with Wash Sink - Covered Back Patio, Yard with Grass and Rock, Fenced Pool with Full Pool Service - 3 Car Electric Garage - Close to I-60 Access.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer Hook Up Only.

DIRECTIONS: McQUEEN & BASELINE - From Basline go South on McQueen, West on San Pedro, North on Layman, West on Leah Ln to property on the Left.

UTILITIES: SRP, Town of Gilbert

SCHOOLS: Playa del Rey, Mesquite Jr., Mesquite High

$2,275.00 Rent + 1.5% Town of Gilbert Tax Monthly
$2,275.00 Security Deposit
$500.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Fee Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person Over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty

(RLNE5393199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 W. Leah Lane have any available units?
1835 W. Leah Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 W. Leah Lane have?
Some of 1835 W. Leah Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 W. Leah Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1835 W. Leah Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 W. Leah Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1835 W. Leah Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1835 W. Leah Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1835 W. Leah Lane offers parking.
Does 1835 W. Leah Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 W. Leah Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 W. Leah Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1835 W. Leah Lane has a pool.
Does 1835 W. Leah Lane have accessible units?
No, 1835 W. Leah Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 W. Leah Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 W. Leah Lane has units with dishwashers.

