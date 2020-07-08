All apartments in Gilbert
1811 East Tremaine Avenue
1811 East Tremaine Avenue

1811 East Tremaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1811 East Tremaine Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Sonoma Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
This beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, tile counters in kitchen, smooth top range, upgraded cabinets, and breakfast bar. Large family room with tiled fireplace and raised hearth. Large bedrooms and den downstairs that would make a great extra bedroom. Tile flooring in all the right places! Huge master bedroom with additional bedroom suite connected! All appliances included! Custom cabinets in garage for additional storage. Fully landscaped yards, extended covered patio and grassy backyard.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 East Tremaine Avenue have any available units?
1811 East Tremaine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 East Tremaine Avenue have?
Some of 1811 East Tremaine Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 East Tremaine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1811 East Tremaine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 East Tremaine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 East Tremaine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1811 East Tremaine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1811 East Tremaine Avenue offers parking.
Does 1811 East Tremaine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 East Tremaine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 East Tremaine Avenue have a pool?
No, 1811 East Tremaine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1811 East Tremaine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1811 East Tremaine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 East Tremaine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 East Tremaine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
