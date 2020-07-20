All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 22 2019 at 4:34 PM

1766 E Del Rio St

1766 East Del Rio Street · No Longer Available
Location

1766 East Del Rio Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Gilbert Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE JUNE 1 This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath plus loft home is located at Val Vista and Ray in the Subdivision of Gilbert Ranch. Open Kitchen with neutral cabinets and counters tops. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and microwave. Half bath downstairs. Inside laundry with washer and dryer. Upstairs you will find the Master Bedroom with a large walk in closet, the loft and 2 secondary rooms. Out back has a great covered patio. Great Gilbert location. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent, $400 non refundable on security deposit, $300 non refundable + $25 monthly pet fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1766 E Del Rio St have any available units?
1766 E Del Rio St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1766 E Del Rio St have?
Some of 1766 E Del Rio St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1766 E Del Rio St currently offering any rent specials?
1766 E Del Rio St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1766 E Del Rio St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1766 E Del Rio St is pet friendly.
Does 1766 E Del Rio St offer parking?
No, 1766 E Del Rio St does not offer parking.
Does 1766 E Del Rio St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1766 E Del Rio St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1766 E Del Rio St have a pool?
No, 1766 E Del Rio St does not have a pool.
Does 1766 E Del Rio St have accessible units?
No, 1766 E Del Rio St does not have accessible units.
Does 1766 E Del Rio St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1766 E Del Rio St has units with dishwashers.
