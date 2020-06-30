Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly playground pool hot tub

170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161 Available 02/07/20 Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome in Great Neighborhood **COMING SOON** - Don't miss this wonderful 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom end-unit home in Gilbert! Enter this home and notice the clean and comfortable look and feel of the interior which features tile, carpet, and hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace. The kitchen comes complete with a stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, pantry, and a breakfast bar! The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a standalone shower and a dual sink vanity. Enjoy sunny Arizona in your private fenced in backyard with a covered patio, pavers, and a storage shed. This community include a resort style pool/spa, ramadas, children's playground, and well-maintained tree-lined greenbelts. This home is also conveniently located near a ton of shopping outlets, restaurants, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, and the loop 202, State Route 87, and U.S. Route 60 freeways. Contact us to see this home today!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



We do require Renters Insurance and rent is taxed by Gilbert



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5436997)