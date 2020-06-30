All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161

170 East Guadalupe Road · No Longer Available
Location

170 East Guadalupe Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
pool
hot tub
170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161 Available 02/07/20 Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome in Great Neighborhood **COMING SOON** - Don't miss this wonderful 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom end-unit home in Gilbert! Enter this home and notice the clean and comfortable look and feel of the interior which features tile, carpet, and hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace. The kitchen comes complete with a stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, pantry, and a breakfast bar! The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a standalone shower and a dual sink vanity. Enjoy sunny Arizona in your private fenced in backyard with a covered patio, pavers, and a storage shed. This community include a resort style pool/spa, ramadas, children's playground, and well-maintained tree-lined greenbelts. This home is also conveniently located near a ton of shopping outlets, restaurants, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, and the loop 202, State Route 87, and U.S. Route 60 freeways. Contact us to see this home today!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

We do require Renters Insurance and rent is taxed by Gilbert

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5436997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161 have any available units?
170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161 have?
Some of 170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161 currently offering any rent specials?
170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161 pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161 is pet friendly.
Does 170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161 offer parking?
No, 170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161 does not offer parking.
Does 170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161 have a pool?
Yes, 170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161 has a pool.
Does 170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161 have accessible units?
No, 170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161 does not have accessible units.
Does 170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161 has units with dishwashers.

