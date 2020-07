Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Three bedroom, 2 bath with living room, Dinning room, open kitchen with breakfast room and family room. single level home with brand new tile wood flooring. New paint for the house. Very well maintained, spacious backyard. Ceiling fans in every room. Master bedroom has a walk in closet off the master bath AND an additional closet in the bedroom! close to free way 60 & 202. Close to shopping, restaurants, etc. The house you cannot miss.