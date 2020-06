Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets fireplace valet service refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities valet service

This house in the hear of Gilbert and it is in the Western Skies Golf Club. 3 bed and 2 Bath. Open living area with valeted ceilings, Large master bedroom with separate shower & tub and walk-in closet. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included.