158 W Heather Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

What a community nestled within walking distance to old town Gilbert's restaurants and shopping! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. This is a two level home with the master bedroom and laundry on the first floor. The second floor features 2 Bedrooms, the Kitchen, and bathrooms with gorgeous Laminate floor throughout the living room and carpet in the bedrooms. You will love the stainless steel appliances in the Kitchen. HOA maintains the cute community with pool and children's play area. Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. No Cats! Pet must be approved by owner. Washer and Dryer Included, however they will not be replaced or repaired if they fail to work.