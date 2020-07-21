All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:21 PM

158 W Heather Ave

158 West Heather Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

158 West Heather Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Heritage District

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
What a community nestled within walking distance to old town Gilbert's restaurants and shopping! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. This is a two level home with the master bedroom and laundry on the first floor. The second floor features 2 Bedrooms, the Kitchen, and bathrooms with gorgeous Laminate floor throughout the living room and carpet in the bedrooms. You will love the stainless steel appliances in the Kitchen. HOA maintains the cute community with pool and children's play area. Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. No Cats! Pet must be approved by owner. Washer and Dryer Included, however they will not be replaced or repaired if they fail to work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

