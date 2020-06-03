All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

147 E WATER TANK Road

147 East Water Tank Road · No Longer Available
Location

147 East Water Tank Road, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Country Living in the Heart of Gilbert! Horses and Cows allowed! 4 bedroom 2 baths, an outstanding vintage Home and irrigated Horse Property. Nestled on 1.4 Acres with tack room, storage shed, corral. Beautifully updated Home with soothing color palette, tile floor throughout the home, ceiling fans, move-in ready. Stunning chefs kitchen features center island, ample counter space, stainless steel appliances, upgraded wood cabinetry with stylish hardware. French Doors to patio from dining area.Great gathering place for family and friends. Upscale bathrooms boast designer tile, cabinets, and lighting. Plush neutral carpet in all bedrooms w with plenty of closets & storage. Grandmaster retreat, sitting area, walk-in closet, private en suite. Great Central Gilbert Home! TO USE THE HORSE FACILITY PLEASE CONTACT CAPSTONE REALTY DIRECTLY AT 602-354-5022.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 E WATER TANK Road have any available units?
147 E WATER TANK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 147 E WATER TANK Road have?
Some of 147 E WATER TANK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 E WATER TANK Road currently offering any rent specials?
147 E WATER TANK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 E WATER TANK Road pet-friendly?
No, 147 E WATER TANK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 147 E WATER TANK Road offer parking?
Yes, 147 E WATER TANK Road offers parking.
Does 147 E WATER TANK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 E WATER TANK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 E WATER TANK Road have a pool?
No, 147 E WATER TANK Road does not have a pool.
Does 147 E WATER TANK Road have accessible units?
No, 147 E WATER TANK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 147 E WATER TANK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 E WATER TANK Road has units with dishwashers.

