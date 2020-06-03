147 E WATER TANK Road

Amenities

Country Living in the Heart of Gilbert! Horses and Cows allowed! 4 bedroom 2 baths, an outstanding vintage Home and irrigated Horse Property. Nestled on 1.4 Acres with tack room, storage shed, corral. Beautifully updated Home with soothing color palette, tile floor throughout the home, ceiling fans, move-in ready. Stunning chefs kitchen features center island, ample counter space, stainless steel appliances, upgraded wood cabinetry with stylish hardware. French Doors to patio from dining area.Great gathering place for family and friends. Upscale bathrooms boast designer tile, cabinets, and lighting. Plush neutral carpet in all bedrooms w with plenty of closets & storage. Grandmaster retreat, sitting area, walk-in closet, private en suite. Great Central Gilbert Home! TO USE THE HORSE FACILITY PLEASE CONTACT CAPSTONE REALTY DIRECTLY AT 602-354-5022.