Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

THIS HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REDONE. LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN, DINING AREA, AND DEN/BEDROOM AND POWDER ROOM ALL ON FIRST FLOOR. SECOND FLOOR HAS THREE BEDROOMS WITH A MASTER OVERSIZED. ALL APPLIANCES. FRESHLY PAINTED ON THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR, NEW FLOORING IN THE WASHER AND DRYER AREA. GARAGE HAS BEEN PAINTED AS WELL. NON SMOKING PROPERTY.