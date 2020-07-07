All apartments in Gilbert
1406 N Saddle St.
1406 N Saddle St
1406 N Saddle St

1406 North Saddle Street · No Longer Available
Location

1406 North Saddle Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
1406 N Saddle St Available 06/07/20 Beautiful 5 bedroom home with pool in Gilbert - This home is immaculent and fully upgraded! Has 4 large bedrooms upstairs, including the master and full bathroom. The downstairs features a bedroom/den (with doors and closet), living room, dining room and family room. You can enjoy The backyard features a beautiful pool with waterfall and tons of REAL grass! An extra $150 will be added on top of rent for landscape and pool service. =

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5743573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1406 N Saddle St have any available units?
1406 N Saddle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 1406 N Saddle St currently offering any rent specials?
1406 N Saddle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 N Saddle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 N Saddle St is pet friendly.
Does 1406 N Saddle St offer parking?
No, 1406 N Saddle St does not offer parking.
Does 1406 N Saddle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 N Saddle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 N Saddle St have a pool?
Yes, 1406 N Saddle St has a pool.
Does 1406 N Saddle St have accessible units?
No, 1406 N Saddle St does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 N Saddle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 N Saddle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 N Saddle St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 N Saddle St does not have units with air conditioning.

