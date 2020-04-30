All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

133 W Sagebrush Street

133 West Sagebrush Street · No Longer Available
Location

133 West Sagebrush Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 10/15/19 133 W Sagebrush Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233 in Lago Estancia Lake community.

MOVE-IN DATE: October. 15th

1 Small Pet welcome with approval. Rent $1,545 plus deposits.

ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN OUR HOMES!

Newer exterior paint, Newer tile floors and refinished kitchen & bath cabinets makes this nicely updated 1 level home perfect for a young family. Offers 3 beds, 2 baths & is in the beautiful Lago Estancia lake community that is stocked with fish for the kids to fish. Nicely kept & clean, this home also offers newer paint, counter tops, Lighting & Ceiling Fans throughout.

Youll love the newer tile floors & Espresso refinished cabinets, adjacent Family Room, 5 appliances including Washer & Dryer all in a home thats on a Quiet Street and just 1 block away from the lake. There are also vaulted ceilings and a 2 car garage, covered back patio and more.

The Master suite features sliding doors to yard, separate shower and tub and dual sinks. Large palm trees in front yard. Great walking trails and picnic areas are around the lake and just minutes away from historic downtown Gilbert, San Tan Valley Mall, grocery stores, gym and Gilbert-Chandler Community College.

Please Call Terry Marion Interlink Realty at 602-703-2081 to view this nice home today.

Directions: North on S. Gilbert Rd., West on W. Long Meadow Dr., Right on W. Lago Blvd., Right on Ash then left on Sagebrush St. At Cross Street: Gilbert & Warner

NOTE: YouTube video is a couple years old and may not show recent upgrades.

(RLNE871135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 W Sagebrush Street have any available units?
133 W Sagebrush Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 W Sagebrush Street have?
Some of 133 W Sagebrush Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 W Sagebrush Street currently offering any rent specials?
133 W Sagebrush Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 W Sagebrush Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 W Sagebrush Street is pet friendly.
Does 133 W Sagebrush Street offer parking?
Yes, 133 W Sagebrush Street offers parking.
Does 133 W Sagebrush Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 W Sagebrush Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 W Sagebrush Street have a pool?
No, 133 W Sagebrush Street does not have a pool.
Does 133 W Sagebrush Street have accessible units?
No, 133 W Sagebrush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 133 W Sagebrush Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 W Sagebrush Street has units with dishwashers.
