Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 10/15/19 133 W Sagebrush Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233 in Lago Estancia Lake community.



MOVE-IN DATE: October. 15th



1 Small Pet welcome with approval. Rent $1,545 plus deposits.



ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN OUR HOMES!



Newer exterior paint, Newer tile floors and refinished kitchen & bath cabinets makes this nicely updated 1 level home perfect for a young family. Offers 3 beds, 2 baths & is in the beautiful Lago Estancia lake community that is stocked with fish for the kids to fish. Nicely kept & clean, this home also offers newer paint, counter tops, Lighting & Ceiling Fans throughout.



Youll love the newer tile floors & Espresso refinished cabinets, adjacent Family Room, 5 appliances including Washer & Dryer all in a home thats on a Quiet Street and just 1 block away from the lake. There are also vaulted ceilings and a 2 car garage, covered back patio and more.



The Master suite features sliding doors to yard, separate shower and tub and dual sinks. Large palm trees in front yard. Great walking trails and picnic areas are around the lake and just minutes away from historic downtown Gilbert, San Tan Valley Mall, grocery stores, gym and Gilbert-Chandler Community College.



Please Call Terry Marion Interlink Realty at 602-703-2081 to view this nice home today.



Directions: North on S. Gilbert Rd., West on W. Long Meadow Dr., Right on W. Lago Blvd., Right on Ash then left on Sagebrush St. At Cross Street: Gilbert & Warner



NOTE: YouTube video is a couple years old and may not show recent upgrades.



