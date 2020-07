Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Nice waterfront home for rent in desirable neighborhood ''The Islands'' in Gilbert! 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, nice size living room and upgraded kitchen with all appliances in place. Backyard is a desert oasis with covered patio and extended Pergola to provide shades to look out to a lake. Don't miss an opportunity to live by a lake in Arizona!