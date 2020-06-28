1312 S. Palomino Creek Dr.

Amenities

Golf Course Views and SPACE!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths with a den and huge loft! Upgrades galore with maple cabinetry in the kitchen and a large island with gas stove and recessed lighting. Master offers dual sinks and garden tub. Large loft upstairs perfect for game room and a den downstairs great for an office. Gorgeous views from master balcony overlooking golf course.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1595

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1595

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (Small dogs only. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1595 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



