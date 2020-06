Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool

MUST SEE! Gorgeous tri-level home with a large loft.Many upgrades! Cherry wood floors and cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. Upgraded banisters. Multi pain windows. Window Blinds. The master bedroom and Laundry are on the first floor. Great location inside community. Across the street from park with basketball court. Short walk to community pool. Close to ASU,202,shopping and restaurants.