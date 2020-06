Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Conveniently located between the charm of downtown Gilbert and the vast selection of shopping and dining options of San Tan Village, this charming two level, four bedroom home with two and a half bathrooms is a must see! The large kitchen with an island and ceramic tile and opens to an inviting family room. Laundry room is huge! All bedrooms are upstairs and larger than average. Pets subject to landlord approval.