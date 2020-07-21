All apartments in Gilbert
1295 E INDIGO Street
1295 E INDIGO Street

1295 East Indigo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1295 East Indigo Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Vista Dorada

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
(NO PET...NO PET) New wood tile on first floor, new paint inside, granite countertop, tile in kitchen, upgraded raised panel cabinets with crown molding, stainless steal appliances, smooth top range, built in micro, 2 breakfast bars, kitchen island & pantry! Beautiful 18 inch tile! Iron stairwell! guest room & full bath downstairs, cozy playroom upstairs, Large yard! Mature trees! RV gate! RV parking! Private location with no neighbors behind! Great location just down street from large park, very close to 202 freeway, San Tan Mall, restaurants, hospitals, movie theaters, shopping & more! Home in Chandler School District which was just awarded top district in the state

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1295 E INDIGO Street have any available units?
1295 E INDIGO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1295 E INDIGO Street have?
Some of 1295 E INDIGO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1295 E INDIGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1295 E INDIGO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1295 E INDIGO Street pet-friendly?
No, 1295 E INDIGO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1295 E INDIGO Street offer parking?
Yes, 1295 E INDIGO Street offers parking.
Does 1295 E INDIGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1295 E INDIGO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1295 E INDIGO Street have a pool?
No, 1295 E INDIGO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1295 E INDIGO Street have accessible units?
No, 1295 E INDIGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1295 E INDIGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1295 E INDIGO Street has units with dishwashers.
