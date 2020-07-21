1295 E INDIGO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

(NO PET...NO PET) New wood tile on first floor, new paint inside, granite countertop, tile in kitchen, upgraded raised panel cabinets with crown molding, stainless steal appliances, smooth top range, built in micro, 2 breakfast bars, kitchen island & pantry! Beautiful 18 inch tile! Iron stairwell! guest room & full bath downstairs, cozy playroom upstairs, Large yard! Mature trees! RV gate! RV parking! Private location with no neighbors behind! Great location just down street from large park, very close to 202 freeway, San Tan Mall, restaurants, hospitals, movie theaters, shopping & more! Home in Chandler School District which was just awarded top district in the state