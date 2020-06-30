All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1256 N BANNING Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1256 N BANNING Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:07 AM

1256 N BANNING Street

1256 North Banning Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1256 North Banning Street, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
Beautiful HOME in Carriage Lane. This Spacious home has vaulted ceilings, custom paint, dramatic architectural niches through out. Step into the formal living & dining room with double doors to the oversized covered patio. Kitchen has huge huge granite island, expanded custom cabinets, stainless appliances, walk in pantry, great for entertaining. Family room with Fireplace is off the kitchen for that great room concept and eat in kitchen option.Split floor plan with the Master Suite on the opposite wing of the home with a private exit to the back patio. Master Bath has a spacious walk in closet, double sinks, separate tub & shower for that private retreat.Bonus room for an office, den, home gym for that added bonus space. Laundry room has washer & dryer and built in cabinets. Three other b

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 N BANNING Street have any available units?
1256 N BANNING Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1256 N BANNING Street have?
Some of 1256 N BANNING Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 N BANNING Street currently offering any rent specials?
1256 N BANNING Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 N BANNING Street pet-friendly?
No, 1256 N BANNING Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1256 N BANNING Street offer parking?
No, 1256 N BANNING Street does not offer parking.
Does 1256 N BANNING Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1256 N BANNING Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 N BANNING Street have a pool?
No, 1256 N BANNING Street does not have a pool.
Does 1256 N BANNING Street have accessible units?
No, 1256 N BANNING Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 N BANNING Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1256 N BANNING Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College