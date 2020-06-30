1256 N BANNING Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

Beautiful HOME in Carriage Lane. This Spacious home has vaulted ceilings, custom paint, dramatic architectural niches through out. Step into the formal living & dining room with double doors to the oversized covered patio. Kitchen has huge huge granite island, expanded custom cabinets, stainless appliances, walk in pantry, great for entertaining. Family room with Fireplace is off the kitchen for that great room concept and eat in kitchen option.Split floor plan with the Master Suite on the opposite wing of the home with a private exit to the back patio. Master Bath has a spacious walk in closet, double sinks, separate tub & shower for that private retreat.Bonus room for an office, den, home gym for that added bonus space. Laundry room has washer & dryer and built in cabinets. Three other b