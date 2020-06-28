1255 S Western Skies Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Don't miss out on this amazing Gilbert home that sits on the beautiful Western Skies golf course. This home features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The downstairs has a separate living room, family room, large eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, fireplace, and a den/office. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms with a loft that over looks the front entrance of the house. Backyard is well maintained with lush green grass that over looks the golf course. Rent included landscaping services and quarterly pest control.