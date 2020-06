Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located on the cross streets of Warner and Gilbert you are close to downtown Gilbert activities, the San Tan 202 This home is move in ready! Wood laminate floors in kitchen, living room, bathrooms and master bedroom. Neutral all one color paint though out the home. Wood blinds though out. All appliance are in included with washer and dryer! Attached 2 car garage. Community has pool and park down the street. Call us today for a showing!