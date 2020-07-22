1241 North Pebble Beach Drive

Amenities
Newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Gilbert. Open floor plan, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Nice size family room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Tile in all the right places. 2 car garage. N/S exposure. Close to San Tan Village Mall, great schools, and loop 202!
Pets: NO Pets
Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
