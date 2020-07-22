1241 North Pebble Beach Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Gilbert. Open floor plan, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Nice size family room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Tile in all the right places. 2 car garage. N/S exposure. Close to San Tan Village Mall, great schools, and loop 202!



Pets: NO Pets



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



