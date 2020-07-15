1234 E IVANHOE Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets fireplace carpet refrigerator

This beautiful and spacious home is nestled in the community of Ashland Ranch and offers neutral color, carpet and tile flooring throughout the home. Large kitchen offers beautiful cherry wood cabinets and granite counter tops with black appliances, Large island w/ a breakfast bar, kitchen opens up to the family room. Master bedroom has large walk in closet, Master bath has his/her sinks with a separate tub and shower. Large grass back yard. *Landscaping service provided.*Property Available 6/15/20Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key FeeSecurity Deposit (refundable) $1845Security Fee (non-refundable) $400No Pets3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin