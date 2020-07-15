All apartments in Gilbert
1234 E IVANHOE Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1234 E IVANHOE Court

1234 East Ivanhoe Court · No Longer Available
Location

1234 East Ivanhoe Court, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Ashland Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This beautiful and spacious home is nestled in the community of Ashland Ranch and offers neutral color, carpet and tile flooring throughout the home. Large kitchen offers beautiful cherry wood cabinets and granite counter tops with black appliances, Large island w/ a breakfast bar, kitchen opens up to the family room. Master bedroom has large walk in closet, Master bath has his/her sinks with a separate tub and shower. Large grass back yard. *Landscaping service provided.*Property Available 6/15/20Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key FeeSecurity Deposit (refundable) $1845Security Fee (non-refundable) $400No Pets3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 E IVANHOE Court have any available units?
1234 E IVANHOE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 E IVANHOE Court have?
Some of 1234 E IVANHOE Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 E IVANHOE Court currently offering any rent specials?
1234 E IVANHOE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 E IVANHOE Court pet-friendly?
No, 1234 E IVANHOE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1234 E IVANHOE Court offer parking?
No, 1234 E IVANHOE Court does not offer parking.
Does 1234 E IVANHOE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 E IVANHOE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 E IVANHOE Court have a pool?
No, 1234 E IVANHOE Court does not have a pool.
Does 1234 E IVANHOE Court have accessible units?
No, 1234 E IVANHOE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 E IVANHOE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 E IVANHOE Court has units with dishwashers.
