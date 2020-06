Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

Wonderful Gilbert Home!! 4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms. Beautiful shutters throughout the house. Formal living and dining room. Kitchen with a lot of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island open to family room. One bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs. Pie shaped lot with a lot of room in the backyard, sparkling pool, grass, mature trees and extended patio ready for family and friends entertaining. Pool service and landscaping is included in rent.