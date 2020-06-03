1141 N Marvin St

Amenities

This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathhome is located in the highly desired neighborhood of Cooper Commons, off Stapley between Guadalupe and Baseline. It features huge windows, neutral paint, spacious floor plan with a separate living room, family room and a tiled fireplace. It has an oversized master bedroom w/ walk- in closet, large bathroom, separate shower and toilet room, garden tub, granite counter-top and dual vanities. The open kitchen, w/island has upgraded cabinets and stunning granite counter-tops and plenty of storage. The guest bedrooms have deep closets, with shelving. The garage has built in cabinets offering plenty of storage space. Nicely sized yards in both front and back have grass and desert landscape border. This home also features no backyard neighbor, covered patio with ceiling fans, huge pool w/ water feature, and fenced. Did you notice the front security door? A must see! Close to Hwy 60, Entertainment, Shopping, and Medical. 5% Tax and Administrative fee on rent. $400 non refundable on security deposit. $300 non refundable +$25 monthly pet fee per pet.