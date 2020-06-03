All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 15 2019 at 4:54 PM

1141 N Marvin St

1141 North Marvin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1141 North Marvin Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Kaufman and Broad at Cooper Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathhome is located in the highly desired neighborhood of Cooper Commons, off Stapley between Guadalupe and Baseline. It features huge windows, neutral paint, spacious floor plan with a separate living room, family room and a tiled fireplace. It has an oversized master bedroom w/ walk- in closet, large bathroom, separate shower and toilet room, garden tub, granite counter-top and dual vanities. The open kitchen, w/island has upgraded cabinets and stunning granite counter-tops and plenty of storage. The guest bedrooms have deep closets, with shelving. The garage has built in cabinets offering plenty of storage space. Nicely sized yards in both front and back have grass and desert landscape border. This home also features no backyard neighbor, covered patio with ceiling fans, huge pool w/ water feature, and fenced. Did you notice the front security door? A must see! Close to Hwy 60, Entertainment, Shopping, and Medical. 5% Tax and Administrative fee on rent. $400 non refundable on security deposit. $300 non refundable +$25 monthly pet fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 N Marvin St have any available units?
1141 N Marvin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 N Marvin St have?
Some of 1141 N Marvin St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 N Marvin St currently offering any rent specials?
1141 N Marvin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 N Marvin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 N Marvin St is pet friendly.
Does 1141 N Marvin St offer parking?
Yes, 1141 N Marvin St offers parking.
Does 1141 N Marvin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 N Marvin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 N Marvin St have a pool?
Yes, 1141 N Marvin St has a pool.
Does 1141 N Marvin St have accessible units?
No, 1141 N Marvin St does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 N Marvin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 N Marvin St has units with dishwashers.
