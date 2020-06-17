1101 E BAYLOR Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Not your typical rental! This 4 bed/2 bath Gilbert home has been remodeled with clean, modern lines and is move-in ready for even the pickiest tenant. (4th bedroom used as a den.) Home features updated tile throughout the home, fresh paint and an open floor plan with great room concept. Kitchen updates include newer cabinets, granite counters, sink & faucet. The remodeled bathrooms feature updated cabinets, quartz counters, sinks, plumbing fixtures, lighting. Newer AC as well! Enjoy this peaceful & private backyard on the large extended backyard patio and enjoy its convenient central Gilbert location with downtown Gilbert restaurants nearby. No cats. Possibly 1 small/medium dog with lessor approval) - $25/month extra for approved dog. No smoking allowed. 2 year or 18 month lease preferred.