Gilbert, AZ
1101 E BAYLOR Lane
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

1101 E BAYLOR Lane

1101 East Baylor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1101 East Baylor Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Lindsay Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Not your typical rental! This 4 bed/2 bath Gilbert home has been remodeled with clean, modern lines and is move-in ready for even the pickiest tenant. (4th bedroom used as a den.) Home features updated tile throughout the home, fresh paint and an open floor plan with great room concept. Kitchen updates include newer cabinets, granite counters, sink & faucet. The remodeled bathrooms feature updated cabinets, quartz counters, sinks, plumbing fixtures, lighting. Newer AC as well! Enjoy this peaceful & private backyard on the large extended backyard patio and enjoy its convenient central Gilbert location with downtown Gilbert restaurants nearby. No cats. Possibly 1 small/medium dog with lessor approval) - $25/month extra for approved dog. No smoking allowed. 2 year or 18 month lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 E BAYLOR Lane have any available units?
1101 E BAYLOR Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 E BAYLOR Lane have?
Some of 1101 E BAYLOR Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 E BAYLOR Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1101 E BAYLOR Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 E BAYLOR Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 E BAYLOR Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1101 E BAYLOR Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1101 E BAYLOR Lane offers parking.
Does 1101 E BAYLOR Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 E BAYLOR Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 E BAYLOR Lane have a pool?
No, 1101 E BAYLOR Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1101 E BAYLOR Lane have accessible units?
No, 1101 E BAYLOR Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 E BAYLOR Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 E BAYLOR Lane has units with dishwashers.
