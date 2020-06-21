All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1074 E Rojo Way

1074 East Rojo Way · No Longer Available
Location

1074 East Rojo Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Layton Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home features a great room floor plan, gourmet Kitchen with granite countertops, 42'' upper cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master Suite features private bathroom with separate tub/shower, double sinks and walk in closet. Super energy efficient with smart technology, security system and tons of ''green'' features. 2 car garage with TONS of space for storage. Large low maintenance, desert landscape backyard with covered patio. This is an amazing opportunity to be in the Award Winning Master Planned Community of ''Layton Lakes'', featuring lakes, streams, waterfalls, equestrian trails, baseball and softball fields, tot lots, BBQ areas, splash pad, basketball and lighted tennis courts! Nestled between both the thriving City of Chandler & Town of Gilbert, residents take advantage of the countless nearby amenities including the 101 & San Tan 202 freeways, shopping, dining, entertainment, airports, hospitals, booming business corridors, new Southeast Valley Developments and #1 Chandler Unified School District, now two years running.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1074 E Rojo Way have any available units?
1074 E Rojo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1074 E Rojo Way have?
Some of 1074 E Rojo Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1074 E Rojo Way currently offering any rent specials?
1074 E Rojo Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1074 E Rojo Way pet-friendly?
No, 1074 E Rojo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1074 E Rojo Way offer parking?
Yes, 1074 E Rojo Way does offer parking.
Does 1074 E Rojo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1074 E Rojo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1074 E Rojo Way have a pool?
No, 1074 E Rojo Way does not have a pool.
Does 1074 E Rojo Way have accessible units?
No, 1074 E Rojo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1074 E Rojo Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1074 E Rojo Way has units with dishwashers.
