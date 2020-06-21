1074 E Rojo Way

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home features a great room floor plan, gourmet Kitchen with granite countertops, 42'' upper cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master Suite features private bathroom with separate tub/shower, double sinks and walk in closet. Super energy efficient with smart technology, security system and tons of ''green'' features. 2 car garage with TONS of space for storage. Large low maintenance, desert landscape backyard with covered patio. This is an amazing opportunity to be in the Award Winning Master Planned Community of ''Layton Lakes'', featuring lakes, streams, waterfalls, equestrian trails, baseball and softball fields, tot lots, BBQ areas, splash pad, basketball and lighted tennis courts! Nestled between both the thriving City of Chandler & Town of Gilbert, residents take advantage of the countless nearby amenities including the 101 & San Tan 202 freeways, shopping, dining, entertainment, airports, hospitals, booming business corridors, new Southeast Valley Developments and #1 Chandler Unified School District, now two years running.