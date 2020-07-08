1050 S. Hazel Ct.

Amenities

Gilbert 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - You'll love this open, spacious home! The dining/kitchen area has vaulted ceilings and opens to the great room. The kitchen has an island/breakfast bar, lots of cabinets and all appliances (gas stove)! Washer & dryer included too! Split master suite includes a full bath with separate tub/shower & walk-in closet. Newer carpeted bedrooms and stone look tile throughout the rest of the home. Also 2'' blinds throughout. Very nicely landscaped grass yard. Neighborhood park/playground. Close to shopping, dining & more.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1575

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1575

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet. 2 pets max. (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1575 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



