Gilbert, AZ
1026 W Redondo Dr
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

1026 W Redondo Dr

1026 West Redondo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1026 West Redondo Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b4023fc03a ---- Enjoy life more in this cozy 3 bedroom home in the highly desired Islands community! From the split floor plan to the large great room and vaulted ceilings, living here will be enjoyable. Other features you will enjoy about this home include a covered patio, the bay window in the dining room, and the 2 car garage. Come take a look before someone else snatches this one up! Up to 2 pets only, no cats please. Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.5% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to the asking rent Biking Walking Path Community Clubhouse Neighborhood Playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 W Redondo Dr have any available units?
1026 W Redondo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 W Redondo Dr have?
Some of 1026 W Redondo Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 W Redondo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1026 W Redondo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 W Redondo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 W Redondo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1026 W Redondo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1026 W Redondo Dr offers parking.
Does 1026 W Redondo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 W Redondo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 W Redondo Dr have a pool?
No, 1026 W Redondo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1026 W Redondo Dr have accessible units?
No, 1026 W Redondo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 W Redondo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 W Redondo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

