1026 W Redondo Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b4023fc03a ---- Enjoy life more in this cozy 3 bedroom home in the highly desired Islands community! From the split floor plan to the large great room and vaulted ceilings, living here will be enjoyable. Other features you will enjoy about this home include a covered patio, the bay window in the dining room, and the 2 car garage. Come take a look before someone else snatches this one up! Up to 2 pets only, no cats please. Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.5% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to the asking rent Biking Walking Path Community Clubhouse Neighborhood Playground