1019 South Roles Drive

Gorgeous Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Rancho Corona Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Brand New Carpet, Fresh Two-Tone Paint Updated Kitchen/Baths with Walnut Cabinets and Carrera Quartz Counters Just For Starters! Split Floor Plan Features Formal Dining Area/Family Room, Open Kitchen with White Appliances (Refrigerator Included). Living Room, Full Hall Bathroom, Spacious Master Suite with Separate Tub/Shower, Double Sinks, Private Toilet Room and Walk-In Closet. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.