Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Open floor plan! 3 bedroom, 2 bath available in the The Islands. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and lots of counter space. The home has been freshly painted and the bedrooms have new carpet. The master bath has been remodeled featuring a garden tub and separate shower. The backyard features a covered patio and grass area, perfect for entertaining. Don't miss out! This one will not last long. Please go to our website to apply! https://betterchoicemanagement.com Click rentals.