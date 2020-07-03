All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 929 E LEO Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
929 E LEO Place
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:27 PM

929 E LEO Place

929 East Leo Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

929 East Leo Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Paseo Crossings

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
RENT this SOLAR home in desirable Gated Community of Paseo Crossings. NEW CARPETs, NEW Paint inside/outside! 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with den/office which could be used as a 4th bedroom. The home has a formal living, family room has a wall mounted TV and surround system. It opens to kitchen with upgraded cabinets. Granite countertops, Stainless appliances, Gas Range, upgraded Refrigerator. Master bedroom features large walk-in closet, master bathroom has double sinks and separate shower/tub. Entertainers Huge Backyard with a SPA and built in barbecue with RAMADA. 2 car garage with TESLA Charger! custom shelvings for extra storage. watersoftner, RO, washer/dryer all there! Gardening and Pest services included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 E LEO Place have any available units?
929 E LEO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 E LEO Place have?
Some of 929 E LEO Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 E LEO Place currently offering any rent specials?
929 E LEO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 E LEO Place pet-friendly?
No, 929 E LEO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 929 E LEO Place offer parking?
Yes, 929 E LEO Place offers parking.
Does 929 E LEO Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 929 E LEO Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 E LEO Place have a pool?
No, 929 E LEO Place does not have a pool.
Does 929 E LEO Place have accessible units?
No, 929 E LEO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 929 E LEO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 E LEO Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College