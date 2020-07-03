929 E LEO Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

RENT this SOLAR home in desirable Gated Community of Paseo Crossings. NEW CARPETs, NEW Paint inside/outside! 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with den/office which could be used as a 4th bedroom. The home has a formal living, family room has a wall mounted TV and surround system. It opens to kitchen with upgraded cabinets. Granite countertops, Stainless appliances, Gas Range, upgraded Refrigerator. Master bedroom features large walk-in closet, master bathroom has double sinks and separate shower/tub. Entertainers Huge Backyard with a SPA and built in barbecue with RAMADA. 2 car garage with TESLA Charger! custom shelvings for extra storage. watersoftner, RO, washer/dryer all there! Gardening and Pest services included!