860 W Macaw dr

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

4 bedroom in Arden Park gated community * 3 car garage * single level - This beautiful, single story, 3244 sq ft. home in gated Arden Park (Renaissance) neighborhood offers 4 bedrooms + office/den, 3 bathrooms and a 3 car garage. The covented split flor plan includes the spacious master and bath, plus wood-floored bedroom and full guest bath on the west side, and two large bedrooms, office/den, ample laundry room and full bathroom on the east side. The entire home features brand new, neutral paint and carpet, with timeless tile throughout. The formal living/dining room splits the home and is separate from the open concept kitchen and family room with a beautiful gas fireplace. The kitchen is well-equipped with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, a spacious island, and tons of storage. The large master retreat has a lovely bath with dual vanities, relaxing soaking tub, new glass shower and walk in closet. The gorgeous home also features two beautiful , custom security gates- one on the spacious front courtyard and one on the backyard access door in the master bedroom. The home features wood blinds and sunscreens throughout, custom window coverings in the family room/kitchen, and electric, custom privacy/sun shades in the living/dining room. The large, grassy backyard with mature fruit trees is ready for your slip-n-side or bounce house, and the neighbors in this lovely community are said to be second to none. Don't miss out-come see this beautiful home and neighborhood today!!



(RLNE5039355)