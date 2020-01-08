All apartments in Chandler
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

860 W Macaw dr

860 West Macaw Drive · No Longer Available
Location

860 West Macaw Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Arden Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 bedroom in Arden Park gated community * 3 car garage * single level - This beautiful, single story, 3244 sq ft. home in gated Arden Park (Renaissance) neighborhood offers 4 bedrooms + office/den, 3 bathrooms and a 3 car garage. The covented split flor plan includes the spacious master and bath, plus wood-floored bedroom and full guest bath on the west side, and two large bedrooms, office/den, ample laundry room and full bathroom on the east side. The entire home features brand new, neutral paint and carpet, with timeless tile throughout. The formal living/dining room splits the home and is separate from the open concept kitchen and family room with a beautiful gas fireplace. The kitchen is well-equipped with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, a spacious island, and tons of storage. The large master retreat has a lovely bath with dual vanities, relaxing soaking tub, new glass shower and walk in closet. The gorgeous home also features two beautiful , custom security gates- one on the spacious front courtyard and one on the backyard access door in the master bedroom. The home features wood blinds and sunscreens throughout, custom window coverings in the family room/kitchen, and electric, custom privacy/sun shades in the living/dining room. The large, grassy backyard with mature fruit trees is ready for your slip-n-side or bounce house, and the neighbors in this lovely community are said to be second to none. Don't miss out-come see this beautiful home and neighborhood today!!

(RLNE5039355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 W Macaw dr have any available units?
860 W Macaw dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 W Macaw dr have?
Some of 860 W Macaw dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 W Macaw dr currently offering any rent specials?
860 W Macaw dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 W Macaw dr pet-friendly?
No, 860 W Macaw dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 860 W Macaw dr offer parking?
Yes, 860 W Macaw dr offers parking.
Does 860 W Macaw dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 W Macaw dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 W Macaw dr have a pool?
No, 860 W Macaw dr does not have a pool.
Does 860 W Macaw dr have accessible units?
No, 860 W Macaw dr does not have accessible units.
Does 860 W Macaw dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 W Macaw dr does not have units with dishwashers.
