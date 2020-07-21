791 W HACKBERRY Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing Ocotillo Home on the Lake. Hard to find 5bedroom/3bath home with 3 car garage and a pool on the water. Hamilton school district. This gorgeous and well maintained home sits on a generous lake front lot and boasts many upgrades. Gas range and fireplace, Walk in Pantry, Pool, Hardwood flooring and tile, upgraded carpet, fresh paint and much more. Full pool and landscape service. House comes with Refrigerator. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment. Truly a great place to live.