Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:27 AM

791 W HACKBERRY Drive

791 West Hackberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

791 West Hackberry Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing Ocotillo Home on the Lake. Hard to find 5bedroom/3bath home with 3 car garage and a pool on the water. Hamilton school district. This gorgeous and well maintained home sits on a generous lake front lot and boasts many upgrades. Gas range and fireplace, Walk in Pantry, Pool, Hardwood flooring and tile, upgraded carpet, fresh paint and much more. Full pool and landscape service. House comes with Refrigerator. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment. Truly a great place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 791 W HACKBERRY Drive have any available units?
791 W HACKBERRY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 791 W HACKBERRY Drive have?
Some of 791 W HACKBERRY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 791 W HACKBERRY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
791 W HACKBERRY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 791 W HACKBERRY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 791 W HACKBERRY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 791 W HACKBERRY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 791 W HACKBERRY Drive offers parking.
Does 791 W HACKBERRY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 791 W HACKBERRY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 791 W HACKBERRY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 791 W HACKBERRY Drive has a pool.
Does 791 W HACKBERRY Drive have accessible units?
No, 791 W HACKBERRY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 791 W HACKBERRY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 791 W HACKBERRY Drive has units with dishwashers.
